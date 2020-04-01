Trevor Noah destroys Cassper Nyovest in friendly FIFA 20 match

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cassper Nyovest kept fans entertained with a friendly online FIFA 20 match between himself and Trevor Noah on Tuesday. And although Nyovest lost 3 - 1 to "The Daily Show" host, he was still smiling. The "Move For Me" started the "Cassper Stay At Home Games" hashtag last week ago and his first friendly was against Heavy K. After his match with Noah, Mufasa posted a video with the captioned: "Hahahaha.... [email protected] is good but I came back at the end. Nice one!!! Who's next ? I heard Davido plays too. Who would you guys love to see me play next? Tag them!!!! @davidoofficial you up for it? #CassperStayAtHomeGames". In the video the "Tito Mboweni" rapper said: "They say in life you must look on the bright side. I got chowed in two games, but I won one, so it counts for something. Shout out to Trevor for doing this. It was very cool of you ma dogg. Maybe we'll have a rematch in a week."

Included in the video was a message for everyone to stay home during this lockdown. "Stay home, stay safe and lets fight this disease together," he said.

Nyovest's fans commented on the video, this is what some had to say:

@lindo_mingoh said: "Even if you lost and won only 1 but still I'm proud of you that's why I'm a true fan and a supporter".

@tiro_is_back_ said: "You are fired you are the best but you ain't got no jokes like Trevor Noah".

@kaipoluzento said: "❤️Trevor ke bull mo ps his attacking errr".

@katlego6721 said: "😂😂Nyovisto ma Nigga!?I love your spirit❤️❤️🔥".

In a separate post by the "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker, he called on American-born Nigerian singer Davido to be his next opponent.

He captioned the post: "Eh mei bra??? @trevornoah ang peta so? Lemme get back to rapping once. New single dropping 2nd April titled Amademoni !!! Make sure you download that!!! Stay home!!! Stay safe!!! My next opponent must be @davidoofficial if he is keen to play. Please tag him!!! #CassperStayAtHomeGames"."