Trevor Noah donates R8 million to South African charity

South African comedian and host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah has dug into his pockets to give back to those in need. The star donated R8 million to a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with YouthBuild South Africa (YBSA).

This is a joint response to the pressing issues surrounding impoverished communities throughout the country. With the quality of infrastructure being one issue of many, 56% of South African teachers have reported a shortage of physical infrastructure, hindering their ability to provide the necessary learning environment. YBSA mobilises young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities.

According to recent reports, South Africa’s official unemployment rate of 34.4% is one of the highest in the world. The Faranani infrastructure project has been created as one The Trevor Noah Foundation and YBSA put together to enhance the educational foundation in schools across the country. Based in Soweto, young people from various communities will be provided with training, practical construction skills and the mindset to transform an educational environment.

The goal is to address school infrastructure needs while supporting and developing the skills of unemployed youth. “Today’s kids are told to be the leaders of tomorrow, but they’re not given the tools. I'm excited about this partnership with YouthBuild because we’re creating life-changing opportunities for South African youth. “We all deserve to achieve our fullest potential no matter where we come from,” said Trevor.