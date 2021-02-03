Trevor Noah gets nominated at the NAACP Image Awards

Trevor Noah is up against some tight competition at this year’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.

The 52nd NAACP Image Award nomination list was announced virtually and Noah was nominated in the entertainer of the year category alongside the like for “How To Get Away With Murder“ star Viola Davis, production house boss Tyler Perry, ”Watchmen“ star Regina King and DJ D-Nice.

This is Noah’s and D-Nice’s first time for being nominated for the award. While Davis, Perry and King have been nominated before.

In the past “The Daily Show” which is hosted by Noah, was nominated in the categories outstanding talk series, outstanding variety show, outstanding host in a talk show/series and outstanding writing in a comedy series. Noah only won the outstanding writing in a comedy series category.

Leading the nomination list in Netflix with 51 nominations overall for titles across film and TV including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Bridgerton” and “Da 5 Bloods”.