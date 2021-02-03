Trevor Noah gets nominated at the NAACP Image Awards
Trevor Noah is up against some tight competition at this year’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards.
The 52nd NAACP Image Award nomination list was announced virtually and Noah was nominated in the entertainer of the year category alongside the like for “How To Get Away With Murder“ star Viola Davis, production house boss Tyler Perry, ”Watchmen“ star Regina King and DJ D-Nice.
This is Noah’s and D-Nice’s first time for being nominated for the award. While Davis, Perry and King have been nominated before.
In the past “The Daily Show” which is hosted by Noah, was nominated in the categories outstanding talk series, outstanding variety show, outstanding host in a talk show/series and outstanding writing in a comedy series. Noah only won the outstanding writing in a comedy series category.
Leading the nomination list in Netflix with 51 nominations overall for titles across film and TV including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Bridgerton” and “Da 5 Bloods”.
Additional titles receiving nominations are ABC’s “Black-ish”, “Miss Juneteenth”, “Soul”, “I May Destroy You” and Issa Rey’s “Insecure”.
NAACP president and chief executive Derrick Johnson said: “We are excited to recognise and celebrate this year’s nominees, who at times throughout this unprecedented year have provided moments of levity, brought our communities together, and lifted our spirits through culture when we needed it the most.”
The NAACP Image Awards are dedicated to honour people of colour for their outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature.
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will take place virtually from March 22 – 26.