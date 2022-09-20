Trevor Noah receives backlash for joking about King Charles III

Award-winning comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah recently made fans laugh out loud with his segment on King Charles. But he received blacklash soon after from those who didn’t take lightly to the jokes. On the late-night talk show, Noah joked about how the newly crowned king of the British monarchy couldn’t bend to pick up a letter from the late queen which mistakenly fell into the waste paper basket.

The letter had to be picked up by former royal butler, Paul Burrell, after he was summoned by the king. “This guy had to bend and pick something up for Charles. When I was a kid I thought kings used to pull swords out of stones, this dude can barely pull his d*** out of his own pants. Percy.. I need assistance...well cancel your dinner, I need to pee,” joked Noah. He went on to say that the royals had been “royally spoilt” and that nobody that works in the palace “is African”.

“I’ll tell you now, if there was one African mom that worked in the that palace, you try and pull that… There is only one king and that is Jesus, you pick up that paper right now Charles,” Noah said. Clearly there were no African moms in Buckingham palace pic.twitter.com/2Jxuo5TRqd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 19, 2022 In another episode of “The Daily Show”, Noah made fun of the king’s problems with pens after a video went viral on social media where the king was heard saying, “I hate this pen… I can’t bear this bloody thing,” as the pen leaked. In another video, the new king snarled at the people around him to remove the extra pens from the table he sat at before he signed some official documents.

These jokes where met with criticism from royal fans who rallied together to drag Noah on social media. @Atheist_Globe said: “Leave King Charles III alone! He hasn’t had a minute to grieve. After seeing him on the television earlier, anyone can see that he’s a broken man.” Leave King Charles III alone! He hasn't had a minute to grieve. After seeing him on the television earlier, anyone can see that he's a broken man. — Welsh Atheist Globe Earth🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿(W.A.G.E.) (@Atheist_Globe) September 12, 2022 @melungeon9 said: “Charles is grieving what is wrong with that? Also you don’t know him; you only know what media says! I have personally met him over the years and I can tell you he is going to be a great King but by golly – let the man grieve!”

@Trevornoah Charles is grieving what is wrong with that? Also you don’t know him ; you only know what media says! I have personally met him over the years and I can tell you he is going to be a great King but by golly - let the man grieve! — melungeon (@melungeon9) September 16, 2022 @GoodGrief_Aidan wrote: “I’m no fan of royalty or Charles, but Trevor Noah is a pain in the arse...” I'm no fan of royalty or Charles, but Trevor Noah is a pain in the arse... https://t.co/LxSVNrCpbb — Aidan... (@GoodGrief_Aidan) September 16, 2022 Reiner Jung took to the YouTube comments to school Noah. “Trevor, you have to understand this better. Poor Charles grew up in an old dynasty. They had generations to add layers of eccentricity on eccentricity. Just have a look at run of the mill billionaires.

