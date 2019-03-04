Trevor Noah. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

South African comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah responded to the backlash on social media after being slammed for making an "insensitive" joke about the conflict between Pakistan and India over disputed Kashmir. In an episode of the late-night talk show, Noah said a war between the two would be "the most entertaining", adding "it would also be the longest war of all time - another dance number!".

Following Noah's comment, thousands took to social media to condemn his "racist" and "insensitive" joke. One user wrote: "My parents are stranded in India; All flights flying over Pakistan are canceled due to the mounting tension. I am worried about their safety & the safety of my relatives there. BUT LOOK! ANOTHER PLAYED OUT BOLLYWOOD JOKE. (sic)"

While another said: "1. War isn’t funny or entertaining. 2. Hindi is not gibberish. Ur stereotype of indo- pak is ignorant & racist. 3. Ur set smacks of essentialism & a patronising generalisation & is v #FirstWorld 4. Human lives were lost & at stake. SO disappointing! (sic)"

Noah was also slammed for having experienced violence in his past but still mocking "war through Bollywood stereotype". To which Noah directly responded, saying: "Actually if you watch my stand up you'll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that's not what I was trying to do (sic)".

Adding that he thought it's "amazing" his joke trended more than the actual conflict, and claimed people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself.

To which a "disappointed" fan responded: "Someday, maybe in months or years, you will regret the quality of that joke (lazy writing) even if you don't regret its politics and lack of humanity. I was not offended but still disappointed that even at such a high level your writers chose to dehumanize a bloody conflict."

India and Pakistan have fought two wars and a limited conflict over Kashmir and tensions recently escalated.

According to BBC, India carried out air strikes on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir on 14 February.

A Pakistan-based group said it carried out the attack, but Pakistan denied any involvement retaliated with air strikes last week which led to a dogfight and an Indian fighter jet being shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The fighter pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was released on 1 March

