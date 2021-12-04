Trevor Noah roasts Texas governor for claims South Africans are crossing US border

When you consider Texas is 14 636km and an ocean away from South Africa, it’s hard to comprehend how one man thought South African’s were crossing into the US state illegally via its southern border. However, this is exactly what Texas governor Greg Abbott thinks. One South African was not having it.

This week, comedian and host of “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah, roasted Greg for his false claims that South Africans were crossing into the US illegally during that country's travel ban. Greg came under fire after blaming US President Joe Biden for “doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering [America] illegally”.

“Biden banned travel from SA because of the new Covid variant. Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from SA. Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from SA entering illegally. Pure politics and hypocrisy,” he wrote in a tweet. Mocking the Republican governor, Trevor said his claim might not be too far-fetched because every day millions of South African walk through the Atlantic Ocean to cross the border. “I mean, why did I book a flight? I could have hitched a ride,” joked Trevor.

“This is the biggest load of bulls**t ever.” Trevor then jokingly gave the governor points for being able to turn any story into a complaint about the US border “Everyone is watching Red Notice on Netflix when what they should be doing is watching the southern border,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) Weighing in on the travel ban on SA and several nearby countries, Trevor said it was “total bulls**t”. “Omicron has already been found in more than a dozen countries around the world. We don't know where it started. We don't know how long it's been around. It's everywhere — from Hong Kong, to Israel to Spain,” said Trevor. “So why aren't you banning travel from all of those countries too? Huh? Only the African countries? I don’t get the logic. You think Omicron is going to get to Europe and then decide to stay there?”