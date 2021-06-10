Trevor Noah says fist-bumping Jay Z and Beyoncé at NBA playoffs was a 'magical moment'

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah shared how he felt when he exchanged a fist-bump with the Carters at the NBA playoffs. Noah ran into Beyoncé and Jay Z at the NBA playoffs over the weekend and the two stars shared a sweet exchange.

Beyoncé and Jay Z made a rare public appearance on Saturday at the Barclays Center in New York City at the NBA playoffs of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. While walking to their court-side seats the power couple ran into Noah who was also sitting court-side. In a moment captured on camera, the “Born A Crime” author is seen fist-bumping the Grammy Award-winning “Already” singer.

Taking to Instagram, Noah shared the photo and said that he was trying to figure out how to caption the post since the moment was magical and that he could only react at the time. “I’ve thought of every possible caption for this picture but really what can I write? “You’re at the @brooklynnets game, the King of Brooklyn walks in with his wife @beyonce and then they both fist-bump you.

“You try to act cool but then later you see a picture of the moment and you realise that this life is insane!!! “What a privilege and magical moment to experience in life. “And even though magic happens to me every day, I hope the little South African boy inside of me never stops reminding me that I’m living a dream.”