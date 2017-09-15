It's official — despite initially receiving mixed responses from US critics — Americans have fallen in love South African-born comedian Trevor Noah.

'The Daily Show' host has clinched a massive deal to host the late night show until 2022. Trevor will also produce the year-end Daily Show specials.

Comedy Central shared the exciting news on Thursday night.

“Trevor makes us look smart on a daily basis and for that we’re grateful," said Comedy Central president, Kent Alterman.

Read: Trevor Noah bags his first Emmy

The local rising star said he was 'thrilled to continue this amazing journey'.

"I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of 'The Daily Show' and Comedy Central. It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first," Trevor said.

According to international reports, the show has maintained steady growth since Trevor took over the reigns.

Trevor debuted as the popular US show's host in 2015, when he replaced now retired host Jon Stewart after a 16-year run.



