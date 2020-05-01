Trevor Noah to pay salaries of 'Daily Show' crew
South African comedian Trevor Noah seems to be going beyond the call of duty. Just this week, the "Daily Show" host gave away 50 laptops to teachers who are giving online lessons from home.
Now the "Son of Patricia" star has gone even further. According to reports, Noah is personally paying the salaries of 25 furloughed members of “The Daily Show” crew who were forced to stay home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.
The virus caused an industry-wide shutdown, affecting talk shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Daily Show".
Variety reported that Noah informed crew members that he will continue to pay their salaries until production starts up again.
“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source close to the production told the publication.
“Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get through this together.”
Like other shows, production on "The Daily Show" was halted last month with Noah hosting a remote version from his home, now called “The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah”.
Comedy Central also announced that it would expand the remote version of the show to 45-minutes a night - the first time in the franchise’s history.
Good news for Noah, considering the show now sits at the No. 1 spot in late night viewing, thanks to his interview with Dr Anthony Fauci which ranked up more than 43 million views.