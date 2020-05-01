Trevor Noah to pay salaries of 'Daily Show' crew

South African comedian Trevor Noah seems to be going beyond the call of duty. Just this week, the "Daily Show" host gave away 50 laptops to teachers who are giving online lessons from home.

Now the "Son of Patricia" star has gone even further. According to reports, Noah is personally paying the salaries of 25 furloughed members of “The Daily Show” crew who were forced to stay home amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The virus caused an industry-wide shutdown, affecting talk shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Daily Show".

Variety reported that Noah informed crew members that he will continue to pay their salaries until production starts up again.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source close to the production told the publication.