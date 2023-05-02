Tributes pour in for actor and producer James Alexander

Tributes have poured in for South African actor James Alexander, who died after a five-year battle with cancer on April 28. The 45-year-old actor was known for various roles in films and soapies including “Tracker”, “Binnelanders”, “The Wild”, “Scandal” and more, some of which he starred alongside his wife, Anel Alexander.

James Alexander and Anel Alexander at the premiere of “Semi-soet” the movie at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa Anel announced the news of James’s death in a lengthy Facebook post: “James Alexander, 8 Jan 1978 – 28 April 2023. “To say my heart is broken would not do justice to the 22 years we spent together. This year I’ve crossed a Rubicon: I’ve spent more of my life with you, than without. I cannot imagine having to do life without you by my side. “You were my first love, my best friend, my work-buddy, travel-buddy, there’s-something-in-your-teeth-buddy. The first person to break my heart and then mend it again. The only person to witness me, all of me: the good, the bad, the pyjamas….

“You were magic, a unicorn, and everybody knew it. You loved people and they loved you. And oh, how you made us laugh! You haven’t just fought a good fight, my baby, you fought the best fight. “I have never witnessed anybody endure the amount of physical pain and losses and disappointments you have had to over the last 5 years and do it with such grace and integrity, whilst all the time fiercely believing and surrendering to God’s plan.” Anel confirmed that James was diagnosed with neck and head cancer and preferred to keep his fight private.

The post continued: “You finished the race well, the suffering is over. Now Rest In Peace, my Jamie. Cancer might have won the battle for your body, but your soul was never beaten. I will always love you xxx “(James was diagnosed with head an neck cancer in Jan 2019. It was his wish to keep his fight private until he was ready to share it. He was unfortunately not granted that opportunity, but his legacy will live on, as one does not go through the fire unchanged.)” Industry colleagues shared their condolences and memories on social media over the weekend.

@GailMabalane wrote: “James. I’m so saddened by your passing. 💔😢 You are a legend!!! You contributed so much to my introduction to our craft and industry. Thank you. 🙏🏾 “Sending prayers to @AnelAlexander and your near & dear. Rest Easy James. 🕊️ #JamesAlexander #JamesGracie” James. I’m so saddened by your passing. 💔😢 You are a legend!!! You contributed so much to my introduction to our craft and industry. Thank you. 🥹🙏🏾 Sending prayers to @AnelAlexander and your near & dear. Rest Easy James. 🕊️ #JamesAlexander #JamesGracie pic.twitter.com/EUszPmEm8L — Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) April 29, 2023 @StevieNixx83 wrote: “Rest in Peace #JamesAlexander you will be missed. Thank you for all the characters that you gave new life and meaning to. One of my personal favorites will always be Lemmer in Trackers based on the novel by @MeyerDeon”

Rest in Peace #JamesAlexander you will be missed. Thank you for all the characters that you gave new life and meaning to. One of my personal favorites will always be Lemmer in Trackers based on the novel by @MeyerDeon @AnelAlexander sterkte in hierdie bitter hartseer tyd. pic.twitter.com/dqVGqqTtJK — 🆂🆃🅴🅵🅰🅽 🅱🅾🆃🅷🅰 🅿🅷🅾🆃🅾🅶🆁🅰🅿🅷🆈 (@StevieNixx83) April 29, 2023 @MeyerDeon wrote: “RIP James Alexander, you’re gone too soon. You will always be my Lemmer.” RIP James Alexander, you’re gone too soon. You will always be my Lemmer. pic.twitter.com/TzP67mk1K0 — Deon Meyer (@MeyerDeon) April 29, 2023 @MysteryRedhead wrote: “Sad to hear of James Gracie Alexander’s passing. He fought a 5 year battle with cancer. “Will never forget him as the man that taught Keanu Reeves a few Afrikaans sentences for the film Siberia (2018), they both starred in. #JamesAlexander #RIP #SouthAfrican #actor #Afrikaans”