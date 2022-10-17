Tributes pour in for ‘Binnelanders’ actress Franci Swanepoel

Popular actress Franci Swanepoel, 50, has died. The “Binnelanders” actress, who played the role for Toeks Jobert on the kykNET soapie is reported by Maroela Media, to have died in her sleep on Saturday, October 15.

She was found the following day. Her cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public. According to News24, Swanepoel’s business partner at Makiti Productions, Marius van de Wal, confirmed her death saying that details surrounding her death was unclear. Waldimar Pelser, M-Net Director: kykNET Channels, said Swanepoel was a respected and versatile television professional.

“The impact she had is borne out by the deluge of very heartfelt messages of condolences since her passing became known. She was a mentor and friend to many young television makers and a loved actor, presenter and producer. “The industry is mourning the loss of Franci. Our thoughts and prayers go to her mother, family and loved ones,” said Pelser. Tributes have been since pouring in on social media from her fans and industry peers.

“Getroud Met Rugby” actor Adriaan Marais wrote on Facebook: “I have no words 💔 Dearest Franci Swanepoel you have gained your angel wings. Who is going to listen to all the bike talks with me now? “I learned so much from you as an actor and as a person. I’m going to miss you incredibly friend, all those nice chats, laughs and cries, today my tears are for you. Thank you for all the faith and love you have shown me over the years. Rest in peace.” Gail Byrne wrote: “Oh, no, what a shock, she was so young and always looked full of life and zeal, MHSRIP, condolences to loved ones.💔”

Rosemary Hoffman said: “Very sad news. She was a very good actress. Condolences to her family and friends. MHDSRIP 🙏🙏” Batro Mars wrote: “She was one of a kind. One of the most versatile actresses.” On Instagram @talent.etc posted: “You will be loved and missed until the end of time.”