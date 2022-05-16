Tributes pour in for gospel singer Dr Deborah Fraser

Social media tributes are pouring in for veteran gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser, who died on Sunday, May 15, after a short illness which left her wheelchair-bound for a few months. Fraser was 56. Her family confirmed the news on social media and, since yesterday, tributes have been pouring in for the multi-award-winning artist.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, and gospel musician, Dr Deborah Fraser, following a short illness. She passed today (Sunday, May 15) after midday, in the presence of her family and friends. “As Dr Deborah Fraser's family, we would like to be given space to process and deal with this very tragic situation,” said the family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Deborah Fraser (@dr_deborahfraser) The “Abanye Bayombona” album hitmaker’s funeral arrangements have not been confirmed yet.

Industry peer, singer Lady Zamar said: “Dr Deborah Fraser was a woman i admired as a child … later on i got to meet her and was delighted at how amazing she was … her voice, personality and smile; she was calm, full life and love, was always supportive & kind … i can’t imagine what her family is going through… 💔😭.” dr deborah fraser was a women i admired as a child…later on i got to meet her and was delighted at how amazing she was… her voice, personality and smile; she was calm, full life and love, was was always supportive & kind…i can’t imagine what her family is going through rn💔😭 pic.twitter.com/l1fom1PYSO — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) May 15, 2022 She continued: “She was a light, a person who stood by you no matter what … a quiet comforter yet you knew she was fierce❤️ Dr Deborah Fraser was one in a trillion … so beautiful … I wish the Fraser family all the love and support they need right now❤️ you are in our prayers 🙏🏽 #ripdeborahfraser.” she was a light, a person who stood by you no matter what.. a quiet comforter yet you knew she was fierce❤️ dr deborah fraser was one in a trillion… so beautiful… I wish the fraser family all the love and support they need right now❤️ you are in our prayers 🙏🏽 #ripdeborahfraser pic.twitter.com/WXM5eKhoIw — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) May 15, 2022 The SA Music Awards posted on their Twitter handle: “From the SAMA team, sithi lala kahle Dr Deborah Fraser 🕊🙏 Your contribution will never be forgotten.”

From the SAMA team, sithi lala kahle Dr Deborah Fraser 🕊🙏 Your contribution will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tutYOHVv1v — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) May 15, 2022 “The SABC joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing of veteran gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser. Her immense contribution to the music industry will never be forgotten. Condolences to the Fraser family, friends and fans. #RIPDeborahFraser.” The SABC joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing of Vetaran Gospel artist Dr Deborah Fraser. Her immense contribution to the music industry will never be forgotten.



Condolences to the Fraser family, friends and fans.#RIPDeborahFraser



Image: Instagram pic.twitter.com/81CvddHdbm — SABC (@SABCPortal) May 16, 2022 A fan, @billysigudla, shared a video of Fraser in a wheelchair singing. #RIPDeborahFraser #RIPDeborah pic.twitter.com/m1JlRnPSmB — Billy Sigudla (@billysigudla) May 16, 2022