Tributes pour in for Jeremy Mansfield who died after battling stage 4 cancer

Tributes poured in on social media for the late Jeremy Mansfield who lost the battle to cancer on Monday, October 31 morning. The 59-year-old Mansfield was known to be the larger than life radio and TV host to be entertaining Mzansi since he started on Capital Radio 604 in 1985. At the time of his death, he was the lead host of his YouTube show, “Mansfield2day”.

The dad of one lost his mother on his birthday on August 15 this year. Among the tributes from various personalities, was a special message from Hot102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai who said: “Jeremy really did change the South African radio landscape and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him,” says Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “I saw that first-hand when we worked together at 94.7 Highveld Stereo (now 947), with Jeremy pushing the boundaries every day and becoming South Africa’s first ever ‘shock jock’, with the talent to go with it.”

A drama and journalism graduate of Rhodes University, Mansfield was given his first radio break at Capital Radio 604 in 1986 by former HOT 102.7FM presenter, the late Kevin Savage, before becoming one of SuperSport’s first in-studio TV anchors and going on to join Primedia in 1989. But it was his role as host of the “Rude Awakening” breakfast show on 94.7 Highveld Stereo that he’s best-known for – a position he held between 1997 and 2010. He returned to radio in 2018 as the host of “Mansfield in the Morning” on HOT FM.

“He leaves an enormous void in the industry. “But, we are comforted by the incredible impact Jeremy had on South African radio, shaking up the establishment and leaving his mark in the most entertaining and heart-warming way. “The HOT family says, go well, our friend, and know that you made a difference.”

HOT 102.7FM extends its condolences to his family and friends. Other tributes from industry friends flood the time lines in memory of Mansfield: #RIPJeremyMansfield https://t.co/bpz94HDhfw — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) October 31, 2022

RIP to a legend, Jeremy Mansfield. Enjoyed the few times we chatted on-air, an embodiment of a radio personality and voice 🤍 #RIPJeremyMansfield — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) October 31, 2022 Aaah Jem. I'll remember your wicked sense of humour, naughty chuckle as you came walking out of the studio, your big personality, but most of all your big, big heart. Rest in peace. #RIPJeremyMansfield 💔 — Lynne O'Connor (@LynneOConnorSA) October 31, 2022 LISTEN 🎧 South African radio and Television veteran Jeremy Mansfield passed away at the age of 59.



Samantha Cowen, a close friend to Jeremy spoke to @DarrenKeriSky shortly after his timely passing ➡️ https://t.co/EzzzJv9qmT>#DarrenKeriSkyOnECR #RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/56JM3f39fo — East Coast Radio (@ecr9495) October 31, 2022