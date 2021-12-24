Tributes pour in for ‘Please Step In’ presenter Angie Diale (aka Mam Angie)

“Please Step In” host Angie Diale has passed away at age 55. The presenter of Mzansi Magic’s reality show is also celebrated for her work as an HIV activist as well as health and relationship counsellor.

In a statement issued to media by a family spokesperson, it was confirmed that she passed away on Thursday. "She was complaining of shortness of breath and subsequently treated at Tshepo Temba Hospital yesterday and later transferred to Leratong Hospital, where she sadly passed in the early hours of this morning. “The cause of death has been confirmed to be Pneumonia, (sic)" read the statement.

She leaves behind her husband, two children, a grandchild, mother and brother. Channel Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, said: “Mzansi Magic is saddened by the news of Angie Diale's (Mam Angie) passing. She appeared on Mzansi Magic’s “Please Step In” for seven seasons in a social intervention programme that focused on assisting those in our society who were struggling with family relations.

“Mam Angie is a celebrated HIV activist, health and relationship counsellor who shared her knowledge graciously with others; and always encouraging forgiveness. “The Mzansi Magic team sends heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time.” The details of her memorial service and funeral will be confirmed in due course.

In the meantime, fans have taken to social media to pay their respects. Below are some of the tributes: @Ntebaleng tweeted: “May your beautiful soul rest in peace. You were a wonderful citizen mom Angie, you cared about the wellbeing of families in Mzansi... ” May your beautiful soul rest in peace. You were a wonderful citizen mom Angie, you cared about the wellbeing of families in Mzansi... #rip 🕊️🕯️#AngieDiale pic.twitter.com/vjZtZxwXgZ — Jules (@Ntebaleng) December 24, 2021 @Fortune__R wrote: “Angie Diale Broken heartPleading face🕊 #RIPAngieDiale may her soul rest in peace”

Angie Diale 💔🥺🕊 #RIPAngieDiale may her soul rest in peace — GAOLATLHE (@Fortune__R) December 24, 2021 Responding to @eNCA’s post, @Kamogelo_Mabuse added: “It saddens me to hear that Angie Diale has passed away. “I will remember her for the good TV programmes she had. A person who took no nonsense and helped a lot of families reunite. “May she Rest In Peace. 🕊@