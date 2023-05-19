Tributes pour in for SA actress Chantal Herman

The local film industry is mourning the loss of South African actress Chantal Herman, who lost her battle with breast cancer on Thursday, May 18. The Cape Town-based star was a firm favourite in soapies and telenovelas on SABC.

Her sister, Tania April, shared the shocking news on Herman’s Facebook page. April wrote: “It is with a sad heart to let you know that Chantal Herman, my sister and daughter of Tony and (the late) Sybil Herman, passed away peacefully this morning. May her soul fly free onto her next adventure! 💜 (Posted by Tania April, her sister).” The 44-year-old multi-award-winner is known for her role as Sylvia Hiscock on both seasons of the S3 sitcom “Those Who Can't” and as Liz Isaacs on the S2 comedy-drama “The Riviera”.

April told IOL Entertainment: “Chantal started acting in her college productions under Keith and Delia Sainsbury. Just after college, her first major production at Artscape Theatre was ”Summer Holiday“. April said her sister loved playing comedic roles. “She had a special talent for comedic roles. She enjoyed the choreography and production side of theatre as well.

“Chantal loved to play comedy roles in TV shows, some of them include the role of an English teacher in 'Those Who Can't'. She played the mom in 'The Riviera'. She also played the role of Cynthia, the wife with special skills, in the local stage production; ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’. “Chantal reprised her role as Cynthia aboard two cruise liners, which sailed the Mediterranean to The Bahamas.” On set: The Riviera. Picture: Supplied “Her most recent show was playing the prince in Baxter Theatre’s ‘Cinderella Christmas Kids Show’.”

Herman was the famous voice and the concept behind the SABC kids' TV show theme song, “Thabang Thabong”. Friends in the industry took to social media to share memories of Herman. In a post by veteran actress Ilse Klink, she highlights: “We will miss your kindness, generosity and your incredible Spirit Chantal Herman I'm sorry for all the pain you endured... You are free now, and reunited with your Mommy.”

Fellow actor in “The Riviera”, Kenno Lee Hector said: “Yesterday was possibly one of the most difficult days of my life. How do I let go of someone I loved so much? “I had the privilege & honour of working with Chantal on numerous projects, starting with RENT in '07. We went on to star in ‘The Riviera’ & she played my wife & choreographed all the drag scenes in Die Sentrum, both on SABC 2. “She was a consummate professional, easy to work with, phenomenally talented and skilled... a generous soul. I loved her dearly and I will have a huge hole in my heart from now on.”