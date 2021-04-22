Tributes pour in for veteran DJ, Grant Shakoane

Tributes from the music fraternity are pouring in for the late Grant Shakoane.

The veteran DJ passed away on Thursday, April 22.

The cause of death is still unknown, however his close friend and fellow veteran journalist, Tim Modise, said last week that Shakoane was in a Joburg hospital battling an illness.

The Metro FM presenter, well known by his famous phrase “for the time of your life and the life of your time", held a Sunday spot on the radio station with his show ”The GS Connection“ and was among the very few radio stalwarts left in broadcasting.

Modise confirmed the news on Twitter in the early hours on Thursday.

He wrote: “I’ve just learnt from Wilson Nkosi that ‘the Gentle Giant’ Grant Shakoane has passed on.

“Like many of us and his friends, I’m saddened by the news.

“I extend my sympathies to Ausi Albertina and family.

“I wish you strength. Modimo a le fodise #RIPGrantShakoane”.

Since the news of his passing broke, other radio houses, South African actors, sports clubs and his fans took to Twitter to send their condolences to the radio legend.

“South Africa’s radio broadcasting legend.

“Thank you for sharing, caring and teaching…

“I will forever treasure everything voiceover, mic technique and le botho that you carried.

“Condolences to the family of Grant Shakoane 🕊 ’Shebabadoo shebaba’ said actor Warren Masemola.

“A brother to our beloved colleague, Alex Shakoane.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens his family, friends and the country at large.

“Thanks for ’the voice that will remain easy and gentle and ever so kind to our minds and ears’.

“May his soul rest in peace,” said soccer team, Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

The broadcasting legend was also well known for his phrases that touched his fans hearts.

Paul Mnisi said: “Generations will always be grateful for your contributions on radio. Rest in peace Pa🕯#RIPGrantShakoane”.