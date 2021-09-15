Tshepi Vundla issues an apology for old tweets and podcast episode
Local content creator and influencer Tshepi Vundla has issued a statement after receiving backlash for comments she made in an “On The Table” podcast.
In case you missed it, Vundla joined the women of “On The Table”, Tshepi Mabs, Noluthando Nkwali and DJ Black Velvet, in the season finale where they revisited topics from the previous episodes to get perspective on them.
Two clips from the podcast went viral; in one, the women discuss what women bring to the table in heterosexual relationships – specifically about women on the Twitter timeline’s regular use of sbwl (craving, desiring, yearning or wanting).
In the other clip, the Ghost Lady asks if men need to pay for a date when women put a lot of effort into their appearance. Vundla responds, “Are you a prostitute?”
Following this, tweeps have been digging up old tweets to support their criticism of her statements in the podcast.
Vundla had deactivated her account but reactivated it on Wednesday to issue an apology for the comments she made in the podcast and her old offensive tweets
The statements reads: “Hi everyone. Firstly I would like to apologise for my past posts on social media.
“They were mean and demeaning and there is no excuse for them.
“Through time I have grown as a woman, partner and most importantly a mother. I have learned many lessons on this journey, including kindness and empathy, and that is how I live my life now and part of the lessons I impart to my son.
“There is no way for me to erase the past, all I can do is learn from my mistakes and carry the learnings with me moving forward.”
She continued: “With regards to the panel discussion, again I would like to apologise to those who were offended by my comments, that was not my intention.
“There was absolutely no malice intended and I blame this on my poor choice of words.
“With everything that is happening around us we are all consciously trying to be better people, I know I am, and we will all need to be held accountable for our actions. I will do better and will be better. Love & light.”
Statement. pic.twitter.com/2o4G7RvWX3— Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 15, 2021
However, tweeps weren’t impressed with her statement and while the tweet was locked from replying, the post can still be quote tweeted.
Changed in the past 48hrs or? Because you were caught in 4K calling women prostitutes. The thing with upholding misogynistic ideals, is that men will not treat you with any less contempt just because you agree with them. You’ll still fall victim to the same violence and hate. https://t.co/w0YimbKail— mamncane. (@Kim_Khandashisa) September 15, 2021
Tshepi if you claim to have grown as a woman and a mother you wouldn’t have said half the things you said there with that much confidence. “Kindness and empathy” please nana no, take accountability and be better. Don’t gaslight us into taking your apology.— Madam CEO💸 (@Kgudie_) September 15, 2021
Love and Light ✨ https://t.co/d361bRUwfR
But those tweets from your past were only dug up to point out the correlation between the person you were then & the person you still are. In 2021, with all the information at your disposal, you still use the P word when referring to sex work & still regard it as dirty & cheap. https://t.co/DFMBzCqPTq— Overzealous vaxxer (@MoanerLeaser) September 15, 2021
Weaponize motherhood? Being a mother doesnt automatically make you a better person & doesnt shield you from accountability— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) September 15, 2021
Also, it's not your choice of words that were offensive it was your hypocritical respectability policing of other women's choices. You stand by that so bye! https://t.co/51CU0hHQUv