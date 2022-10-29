Tweeps bash Nota over statement: 'A baby is bad for business'

Nota’s opinion has landed him in hot water on Twitter again, this time after he lashed out at his estranged wife, Berita, claiming she is still upset at him for not getting her pregnant. He took to Twitter and posted: “If I wanted to kill my wife’s career I would’ve got her pregnant … She watched all the IT girls getting pregnant in lockdown & is still upset at me for not knocking her up.

“No promoter would book a mother? Promoters need to believe they stand a chance, a baby is bad for business!” If I wanted to kill my wife’s career I would’ve got her pregnant… She watched all the IT girls getting pregnant in lockdown & is still upset at me for not knocking her up. No promoter would book a mother? Promoters need to believe they stand a chance, a baby is bad for business! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 27, 2022 His post ruffled the feathers of Twitter users who hit back. @Sibusiso_Muda wrote: “They say you and kanye west in the same room would be a great sciences experiment.”

They say you and kanye west in the same room would be a great sciences experiment. pic.twitter.com/j5oNrMcmHO — 🇿🇦KHALABEMGEZA〽️ (@Sibusiso_Muda) October 27, 2022 @tt_018 wrote: “Dude quit capping 🧢 as a promoter we book artists based on whether they can pull a crowd and makes some coins, it has nothing to do with standing a chance 🤦‍♂️ tou just mad you never got to knock up Berita.” Dude quit capping 🧢 as a promoter we book artists based on whether they can pull a crowd and makes some coins, it has nothing to do with standing a chance 🤦‍♂️ tou just mad you never got to knock up Berita — 🚚 🏗 (@tt_018) October 27, 2022 @Mr_Vista1 wrote: “Still upset at you for not knocking Her up? Are you sure about this statement? 🤔😂.” Still upset at you for not knocking Her up? Are you sure about this statement? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/skB08oZu9L — Real Estate Professional (@Mr_Vista1) October 27, 2022 @kganyago_8 wrote: “A baby can never be bad for business otherwise let that business pass u if they are going to hate u for your loved ones.”

A baby can never be bad for business otherwise let that business pass u if they are going to hate u for your loved ones — Motholebjala (@kganyago_8) October 28, 2022 The rapper recently went on a rampage where he made various claims about his estranged wife’s lifestyle and wellbeing. Aside from recently calling her “homeless”, among his latest spate of posts was him saying she gave up her marriage to please Twitter, he wrote: “The day of our last proper meal together… 8 January 2022, 5-days later my wife was a different person. “Life hasn’t been as sweet since but thankfully I’ve had lots of time to prove myself right all along. My enemies got in her head & she gave up her marriage to please Twitter!🤡”

