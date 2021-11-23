Tweeps claim Uncle Waffles is stealing Young Stunna's shine

It seems like almost every day, there's a new conversation around 21-year-old internet DJ sensation Uncle Waffles. Since she blew up online thanks to her performance behind the decks of Young Stunna's smash hit “Adiwele” roughly two months ago, everyone and their mother has had something to say about her.

Over the weekend, tweeps are taking shots at the young DJ after Young Stunna was pictured performing to a small crowd over the weekend. Meanwhile, Uncle Waffles continues to play to packed out shows week in week out. Recently, she performed in Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya. Next week, she heads to Nigeria for a short tour.

Tweeps took the opportunity to question how Young Stunna, whose song “Adiwele” is currently the most played song on radio according to Radio Monitor and helped kick-start Uncle Waffles' career, is not as in demand as she is. "Uncle Waffles is using Young Stunna's hard work to shine....The struggle is real," said @MXOLIE_XSM. Uncle Waffles is using Young Stunna's hard work to shine....The struggle is real. pic.twitter.com/ABeHMjmD00 — 🎄𝕄𝕩𝕠𝕝𝕚𝕖🦜 (@MXOLIE_XSM) November 21, 2021 "What uncle Waffles did to Young stunna is what WeetBix does to milk," added @ChrisExcel102.

"Imagine sleepless nights in studio trying to release hit and someone comes with a USB and dance to ur hard work and make more money than you. “Even worse she Tours Africa before you while playing ur song. 😭" What uncle Waffles did to Young stunna is what WeetBix does to milk...



Imagine sleepless nights in studio trying to release hit and someone comes with a USB and dance to ur hard work and make more money than you.



Even worse she Tour Africa before you while playing ur song. 😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 21, 2021 @ChrisExcel102 then continued. "Young Stunna performing his hit for 15 people... Lapho someone is touring the World. Daaaamn."

Young Stunna performing his hit for 15 people... Lapho someone is touring the World.



Daaaamn. pic.twitter.com/Et1IdMgdv7 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 21, 2021 While some fans roasted her, others came to her defence. "Are you guys not tired of being mad at uncle waffles," said @Luyanda_Maf. "You guys are bullying a 21 year old do you get that." Are you guys not tired of being mad at uncle waffles. You guys are bullying a 21 year old do you get that — IG: @cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) November 22, 2021 Meanwhile, @KeiighMathibe posted a video of Young Stunna expressing his happiness that “Adiwele” has helped propel Uncle Waffles' career, "Young Stunna is happy that ’Adiwele’ managed to open doors for him and Uncle Waffles as well."