Monday, October 24, 2022

Tweeps react to Black Coffee and Busta Rhymes bonding in the DJ booth

DJ Black Coffee. Picture:File

DJ Black Coffee. Picture:File

Published 48m ago

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been spending a lot of time with Busta Rhymes and the two are rumoured to be working on a song together.

Recently, the two were seen looking cosy in a DJ booth as they jammed together to a song Coffee was mixing up on the decks.

Black Coffee posted: “Looking forward to my return to @iiiPoints this Saturday.. this year with a different spin! I’ll be hosting a stage and have invited my brother @BustaRhymes, Jimi Jules, @moscoman + Chloe Caillet. See you again soon, 305!“

“305” stands for the area code of Miami in Florida.

Twitter users loved the trend of the two being seen together.

@VanGanxta wrote: “King you definitely doing the most, your journey inspires me in every corner. Big ups to [email protected] @BustaRhymes and @moscoman. God bless 🙌🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿.”

@NelleMjali wrote: “If music was religion Black Coffee would be Jesus everyone else would be his disciples 🙌🙌.”

@Phat_Sii wrote: “You touch lives in all Angles Bhuti @RealBlackCoffee.”

@fifi8656 wrote: “Lol u were definitely meant for this music journey indeed.”

Recently, followers on Instagram got a teaser of the duo cooking up something in studio when Busta Rhymes shared a mute video clip, probably not ready to reveal the sound yet.

He wrote: “bustarhymes🐉 & @realblackcoffee 👀🤯Stay tuned...“

tml_security_and_projects commented: “Yoh Blackcoffee is meeting with legends coz he is one.”

yakes925 wrote: “Ikhofi elimnyama...congrats Mr Coffee you still fly RSA flag high.”

justtastecatering wrote: “Real Legends🗣💪👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

sequinella_ wrote: “WOWWWWWWW!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤They way I can’t wait for sound 👍🏾👏🏾.“

lvllvlz wrote: “Nearly broke my screen trying to get sound.. 🔥 🍿 🎶.”

It seems Busta Rhymes is loving SA musicians since he was also partying with Cassper Nyovest in September in London.

