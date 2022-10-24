Tweeps react to Black Coffee and Busta Rhymes bonding in the DJ booth

Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been spending a lot of time with Busta Rhymes and the two are rumoured to be working on a song together. Recently, the two were seen looking cosy in a DJ booth as they jammed together to a song Coffee was mixing up on the decks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Black Coffee posted: “Looking forward to my return to @iiiPoints this Saturday.. this year with a different spin! I’ll be hosting a stage and have invited my brother @BustaRhymes, Jimi Jules, @moscoman + Chloe Caillet. See you again soon, 305!“ Looking forward to my return to @iiiPoints this Saturday.. this year with a different spin!



I’ll be hosting a stage and have invited my brother @BustaRhymes, Jimi Jules, @moscoman + Chloe Caillet.



See you again soon, 305! pic.twitter.com/mzb3YDLApX — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 21, 2022 “305” stands for the area code of Miami in Florida. Twitter users loved the trend of the two being seen together.

@VanGanxta wrote: “King you definitely doing the most, your journey inspires me in every corner. Big ups to [email protected] @BustaRhymes and @moscoman. God bless 🙌🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿.” King you definitely doing the most , your journey inspires me in every corner. Big ups to you @RealBlackCoffee @BustaRhymes and @moscoman . God bless 🙌🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿 — Mohammed Van der Ganxta (@VanGanxta) October 21, 2022 @NelleMjali wrote: “If music was religion Black Coffee would be Jesus everyone else would be his disciples 🙌🙌.” If music was religion Black Coffee would be Jesus everyone else would be his disciples 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/174c0VYvqL — Nelle ✪ (@NelleMjali) October 21, 2022 @Phat_Sii wrote: “You touch lives in all Angles Bhuti @RealBlackCoffee.”

Story continues below Advertisement

You touch lives in all Angles Bhuti @RealBlackCoffee — Siphumelelo Kwinana (@Phat_Sii) October 21, 2022 @fifi8656 wrote: “Lol u were definitely meant for this music journey indeed.” Lol u were definitely meant for this music journey indeed — Fif_ (@fifi8656) October 21, 2022 Recently, followers on Instagram got a teaser of the duo cooking up something in studio when Busta Rhymes shared a mute video clip, probably not ready to reveal the sound yet. He wrote: “bustarhymes🐉 & @realblackcoffee 👀🤯Stay tuned...“

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes) tml_security_and_projects commented: “Yoh Blackcoffee is meeting with legends coz he is one.” yakes925 wrote: “Ikhofi elimnyama...congrats Mr Coffee you still fly RSA flag high.” justtastecatering wrote: “Real Legends🗣💪👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

sequinella_ wrote: “WOWWWWWWW!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤They way I can’t wait for sound 👍🏾👏🏾.“ lvllvlz wrote: “Nearly broke my screen trying to get sound.. 🔥 🍿 🎶.” It seems Busta Rhymes is loving SA musicians since he was also partying with Cassper Nyovest in September in London.