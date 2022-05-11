Tweeps react to Minnie Dlamini allegedly cheating with Edwin Sodi

Minnie Dlamini is rumoured to have cheated on estranged husband Quinton Jones with her alleged long-time lover and shady businessman, Edwin Sodi. Causing quite the stir on the social front, Dlamini is said to have allegedly kept the spark with Sodi “alive” during her marriage to Jones. It was also tweeted that Sodi funded her luxurious lifestyle and a recent trip to Dubai.

Rumour has it Edwin Sodi and Minnie Dlamini kept their spark alight whilst Dlamini-Jones was married. It is also said, that his private jet was put to good use entertaining Minnie Dlamini and her friends. pic.twitter.com/uzNoAOk83X — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 10, 2022 The Twitter streets were quick to add their comments to the rumours labelling Sodi a “certified home-wrecker”. I think Edwin is a certified home wrecker nje!😐 it was Proverb's home (allegedly) DJ Sbu's (allegedly) ai this guy carries an evil spirit🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ — Quinn Z (@QwinDido) May 10, 2022 One user also put out a “hit-list” of women that were allegedly involved with Sodi. The list included multi-award winning influencers Kefilwe Mabote and Mihlali Ndamase.

It is also alleged that Sodi broke up DJ Sbu’s and Proverbs marriages as well. Last year, the Limpopo-born businessman was in the news because of his split from luxury influencer Kefilwe Mabote. Their split came shortly after Sodi's arrest and trouble with the Hawks, which saw 25 luxury vehicles seized, which included a Ferrari, a Porsche, a Bentley Continental and several Mercedes Benz.

At the time, social media users speculated that Mabote’s Porsche, which she was driving around at the time, was seized. She later squashed the speculation with a post showing her driving Porsche on her Instagram Stories. Sodi gained notoriety after being fingered in the State Capture Commission for his various business dealing with government entities. The businessman’s construction company Black Heads is said to have landed tenders worth billions which various politicians have benefited from.

He has also been arrested and charged for allegedly looting R250-million meant for the eradication of asbestos roofs in Free State. Social media users are speculating that Sodi has used corruption funds to fund the lives of girlfriends. Edwin Sodi's hit list.



1. Kefilwe Mabote

2. Minnie Dlamini

3. Jub Jub's girlfriend Matsatsi Rampa

4. Mihlali Ndamase

5. Karen Zulu

6. Kat Ncala

7. Disebo Makatsa (Dj Sbu’s ex)

8. Thuli Phongolo

9. Olivia Stephan

10. Lizelle Tabane

11. Sebabatso Mothibi



... and many more, — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 10, 2022 Tweeps are pulling out all the receipts in this hot and heavy love affair.

Tshepo Van Mohammed commented: “Edwin Sodi's been sweeping these married huns with his Asbestos young money for the last decade now. Quinton learned that Minnie couldn't resist too 😩😩😩 Allegedly 💀”. Edwin Sodi's been sweeping these married huns with his Asbestos young money for the last decade now. Quinton learned that Minnie couldn't resist too 😩😩😩 Allegedly 💀 pic.twitter.com/sWj2IF4ncv — Tshepo Van Mohammed (@VanDerMohammed) May 10, 2022 @NdlovuIssac wrote: “If this is true, it's so disappointing, especially because Quinton invested so much time and energy kwi marriage yakhe, cheating is a very bad habit and sadly most south African females would do anything for money, why get married if you know you for the streets?” If this is true, it's so dissapointing, especially because Quinton invested so much time and energy kwi marriage yakhe, cheating is a very bad habit and sadly most south African females would do anything for money, why get married if you know you for the streets? — issy (@NdlovuIssac) May 10, 2022 While @ZAtrendz reminded tweeps what podcaster Mac G once said about the industry “IT” girls.