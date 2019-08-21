Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has tweeps talking again.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing the Afrotainment star on stage pantyless and wearing one of her barely there outfits while being groped by male spectators. 

In the video, one of the men rubbed her butt while another slipped his between her thighs and appears to be touching her inappropriately.

The vosho queen seems to be unfazed by what is going on and keeps on addressing her fans on stage. 

Zodwa quickly topped the Twitter trends list with her fans saying that she's allowed to do what she wants and that people shouldn't judge her.

While other tweeps found the behaviour of the men to be inappropriate and called it sexual harassment.

This is not the first time an Mzansi star has been groped by fans on stage. Last year Cassper Nyovest was groped by female fans while he was performing on stage. 