Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has tweeps talking again. On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing the Afrotainment star on stage pantyless and wearing one of her barely there outfits while being groped by male spectators.

In the video, one of the men rubbed her butt while another slipped his between her thighs and appears to be touching her inappropriately.

The vosho queen seems to be unfazed by what is going on and keeps on addressing her fans on stage.

Zodwa quickly topped the Twitter trends list with her fans saying that she's allowed to do what she wants and that people shouldn't judge her.

I don't see any sexual assault here. Zodwa has been allowing men touch her inappropriately, maybe it wasn't such a big deal then because there weren't so many videos but kade eyenza lento. She's a straight talker Zodwa, if ubengafuni ubezosho! — _Tlxhx_ (@michelle_mcpee) August 21, 2019

Balance me guys.

Is it still sexual assault if the "victim" doesn't show no signs of feeling/being assaulted?

Zodwa clearly is enjoying this pic.twitter.com/Ry8qzM0i8J — Lizzz Hefner ✌🏽👅💦 (@_lizzie_m_xo) August 21, 2019

People catching feelings about Zodwa being touched on stage.



Zodwa: Deal with it, dilwitithi !! pic.twitter.com/FaIRRn2FgC — Ntab'ayikhonjwa♠🎲 (@Whats_A__Name) August 21, 2019

What happened to Zodwa

What happened to Zodwa is the same thing that happened to Cassper pic.twitter.com/J8kmudyqIC — Berry Ndumiso Yiproblem🇿🇦 (@TurnUpGvngstar) August 21, 2019

While other tweeps found the behaviour of the men to be inappropriate and called it sexual harassment.

#ZodwaWabantu

Wrong is wrong babhemu and the fact that it once happened to Cassper does not mean it's right and must happen to Zodwa wabaru. — Asiphe Rilityana (@_realityana) August 21, 2019

As for the men who are condoning this 🤮. Hypocrites! If this was your sister, mother, aunt etc or even your gf, you wouldn’t be applauding this. Zodwa — Linda (@Leeleelera) August 21, 2019

Just saw that video of Zodwa being touched on stage. I don’t know,I feel so uncomfortable on her behalf.There’s no way she’s okay with it,no way! pic.twitter.com/v1CTQVOPDL — Jabzz (@JabueMaTembe) August 21, 2019

Men are embarassing period, Zodwa is forever naked but its not an invitation to grope her, why cant they keep their hands to themselves....🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 — Jax (@mpumi_jax) August 21, 2019

I don't care if Zodwa may be a nudist mara those Men had no right, no right whatsoever 🙅🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GmCEnj2dwm — Thandeka (@Gee_Tourlaw) August 21, 2019

This is not the first time an Mzansi star has been groped by fans on stage. Last year Cassper Nyovest was groped by female fans while he was performing on stage.