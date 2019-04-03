DJ Sbu. Picture: Instagram

DJ Sbu is currently in Los Angeles, USA, and once he heard about Nipsey Hussle's murder the local entrepreneur took it upon himself to speak at the vigil. Following the rapper's death on Sunday, Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was mourned by thousands of hip hop fans outside his clothing store on Tuesday, and DJ Sbu was one of the many mourners in the crowd.

Posting a video on his Twitter page. DJ Sbu is seen speaking at the vigil over a megaphone. The local musician introduces himself and says that that he was there as an "ambassador for hip hop music and culture" for the entire African continent.

Howe, South African tweeps didn't appreciate him speaking on behalf of the whole continent and voiced their displeasure on the Twitter streets.

DJ Sbu is speaking on behalf of ALL Africans at Nipsey's memorial??? Angangibali mina, name nginezikinga zami. — Nombuso M (@Nombusoo20) April 3, 2019

DJ Sbu is an ambassador for Hip Hop community???? Since when manje



A whole HipHop?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/pt0t5vinC8 — Ice-t Piliso (@Ice_tPiliso) April 3, 2019

Wait a minute did DJ Sbu just said he represents all African artists in the continent?🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ — IG:sewela_l (@sewela31) April 3, 2019

I wasn't aware that Dj Sbu represents the Hip Hop culture in SA. — Phume Masesi Dimba✌ (@PhumeMasesi) April 3, 2019

Hip hop is so big it got DJ Sbu and Mzekezeke abandoning house and kwaito music, claiming to be Africa's Hip Hop ambassadors. — Baze (@yoboybaze) April 3, 2019

Who sent DJ Sbu as a hip-hop ambassador for the ENTIRE African continent? pic.twitter.com/qJcSk2AxZ1 — Zweli Mbhele 🇿🇦 (@TheZweli) April 3, 2019

I don't know who's worse between Cassper and DJ Sbu. — Alice (@Alyycceee) April 3, 2019

What on earth is Dj Sbu doing? We didn’t send him 😐 — Brooke Logan. (@Shwwe_) April 3, 2019

While Sbu did not directly respond to the backlash, he did wish South Africa "good morning" and a "blessed day," when he shared a text image with a cryptic quote. "Your next season is going to cause some people to wish they had treated you better," it read.

Meanwhile, the LA police department Tuesday announced that a 29-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with Nipsey's murder.

LA police chief Michel Moore said Eric Holder had verbally sparred with Hussle in front of the rapper's clothing store in south Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in conversations" with Hussle, the police chief told journalists.

The suspect then "came back armed with a handgun" and fired several times at close range, hitting Hussle in the head and body.

Two other men who were standing next to Hussle were also wounded.

Moore said the shooting did not appear to be linked to any gang rivalry or feud.