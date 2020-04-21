EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Tweeps want Somizi to spill the tea on upcoming 'Fellow South Africans' address

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Media personality and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung found himself at the top of the trends list on Tuesday after the Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Tuesday evening. 

This comes after Somizi claimed in a video on social media that transport minister Fikile Mbalula had told him President Cyril Ramaphosa would extend the nationwide lockdown. 

Somizi made the comment a few hours before Ramaphosa did in fact announce that the lockdown would be extended almost two weeks ago.

The minister opened a case against the "Idols SA" judge at the Sandton police station on a charge of breaching disaster-management regulations related to "information dissemination and misinformation". 

Somizi was arrested and granted R1 500 bail and is expected to make a court appearance on July 3.

Following news that the president would address the nation and outline additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Somizi became a target for jokes around the announcement. 

Many users said that the choreographer should just let South Africa know what Ramaphosa was going to announce as he did before. 

Others suggested that the government cut off Somizi's internet connection in order to stop him from spilling the tea about the announcement.

