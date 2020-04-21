Tweeps want Somizi to spill the tea on upcoming 'Fellow South Africans' address

Media personality and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung found himself at the top of the trends list on Tuesday after the Presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Tuesday evening.

This comes after Somizi claimed in a video on social media that transport minister Fikile Mbalula had told him President Cyril Ramaphosa would extend the nationwide lockdown.

Somizi made the comment a few hours before Ramaphosa did in fact announce that the lockdown would be extended almost two weeks ago.





The minister opened a case against the "Idols SA" judge at the Sandton police station on a charge of breaching disaster-management regulations related to "information dissemination and misinformation".





Somizi was arrested and granted R1 500 bail and is expected to make a court appearance on July 3.





Following news that the president would address the nation and outline additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Somizi became a target for jokes around the announcement.





Many users said that the choreographer should just let South Africa know what Ramaphosa was going to announce as he did before.





Others suggested that the government cut off Somizi's internet connection in order to stop him from spilling the tea about the announcement.

Fellow South Africans can someone please video call Somizi and ask him what will President Cryil Ramaphosa say this evening. Mina I can't take it anymore, my mind is full of too many thoughts. pic.twitter.com/pQEz6lipDE — Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 21, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut the network signals in Somizi's area till he delivers his speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/bIsX7Mwn9L — iVenda Lase Mlazi➐ (@Oscar_T_Hamese) April 21, 2020

Mina I'm waiting for Somizi to update us shame. I know he's got the news 🥂 pic.twitter.com/K57qTvqH26 — Cellular ➐ (@robzinterris) April 21, 2020

Somizi already know what #cyrilramaphosa is going to say this evening but Mbaweezy taught him to shut up! 📢 pic.twitter.com/7rmEo9XYxd — TwittaNerd™ — StayHome 🏡 (@LindoMyeni) April 21, 2020

If @Somizi doesn't confirm it first, I refuse to believe it pic.twitter.com/Acen7z3nEV — Thyto🇿🇦 (@thatohassen) April 21, 2020