Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow landed in hot water on Tuesday following a homophobic tweet in an attempt to promote his alcohol brand, 'Parow' brandy.

Using a meme, Parow compares two images, the first image is the three Jonas Brothers with "moffies", a derogatory Afrikaans term for gay men, next to it.  

In the second image, the "Cooler as Ekke" rapper is showing three bottles of his brandy with the words "die manne", translated to "the guys." 

The tweet is captioned: "f*kkit, this needs no caption."

Though the "Dans Dans Dans" rapper deleted the tweet, the offensive meme kept making rounds on social media with many members of the LGBTQI+ community calling him out for his homophobia.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Parow's homophobic tweet, with some calling for Parow to be cancelled.