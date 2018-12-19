Jack Parow. Picture: Twitter

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow landed in hot water on Tuesday following a homophobic tweet in an attempt to promote his alcohol brand, 'Parow' brandy. Using a meme, Parow compares two images, the first image is the three Jonas Brothers with "moffies", a derogatory Afrikaans term for gay men, next to it.

In the second image, the "Cooler as Ekke" rapper is showing three bottles of his brandy with the words "die manne", translated to "the guys."

The tweet is captioned: "f*kkit, this needs no caption."

Though the "Dans Dans Dans" rapper deleted the tweet, the offensive meme kept making rounds on social media with many members of the LGBTQI+ community calling him out for his homophobia.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Parow's homophobic tweet, with some calling for Parow to be cancelled.

WHATS GOOD!!! @JackParow !!! I am completely offended!! 😡😡😡



2018 is ending and we still have homophobic people!!!



What is your intention with your tweet below? What is a moffie?



JACK PARROW YOU’RE CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/c6qjyiBegT — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 18, 2018

Just because you deleted the tweet, doesn’t make this blatant act of homophobia disappear. Twitter keeps receipts. All of the receipts. #jackparow https://t.co/v2hRLxKzz1 — Rozanne Els (@itsmeroz) December 18, 2018

So disappointing Jack Parow @JackParow that you would use prejudice against homosexual people to promote your alcohol brand (then delete the tweet and go silent). It can miss me. #JackParow pic.twitter.com/8G98ok97Rl — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 18, 2018

. @JackParow stop using cheap tactics to sell your crap alcohol! Idiot pic.twitter.com/T5AS3JZtNW — jarred doyle (@JarredLove13) December 18, 2018

It is this kind of blatant homophobia that is now so acceptable in our society, to spew out this hatred and not have concsequences. I urge you, to speak out against this hate, and not tolerate this kind of behavior whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community or not. @JackParow pic.twitter.com/dD3FlOJCS2 — Thulane Hadebe (@_TOOLZ_) December 18, 2018

Actually @JackParow this needs to result in a meaningful public apology and act of good faith. Homophobic slurs are not your advertising ploy. This sort of homophobic ‘joke’/statement is what normalizes violence towards queer people and as a public figure you should know better! pic.twitter.com/cqSBikuqYa — Decolonially Queer (@decolonialqueer) December 18, 2018