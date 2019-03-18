AKA and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

AKA and DJ Zinhle may have rekindled their romance and it seems not everyone is excited about the couple’s reunion. Though the couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, Zinhle’s close friend Lerato Kganyago posted an affectionate snap of the happy couple kissing at last night’s AKA’s Orchestra On The Square concert in Pretoria.

In the photograph shared on Kganyago’s Insta story, AKA is seen holding the couple’s three-year-old daughter Kairo while he kisses Zinhle.

While some thought it was adorable that Zinhle took AKA back, many condemned the local entertainer and club DJ for forgiving her rapper boyfriend.

Tweeps reminded her of how AKA cheated her with Bonang while she was pregnant and later dragged her on social media, accusing her of "being obsessed with him and his family".

Bro Zinhle can forgive 😅😅😅 after all that humiliation? After AKA asking her publicly why she’s so obsessed with him & why she still has pictures of his mom at her house? 😩 no ways! I have to stan — uBahle 🎀 (@TashyGin) March 17, 2019

There's cheating and there's what AKA did. He left Zinhle and openly went on to have a full on relationship with another woman, irreconcilable offense to me. But ke 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Tumi (@mmabotho_) March 17, 2019 Can't believe y'all dragging Dj Zinhle for doing what she wants 😂 a grown ass woman with a whole 3 year old kid is told by a twitter nobody who to love and who to forgive yeses niyahlekisa kweziztrato. — Sango Nqayi (@FanaNqayi) March 18, 2019

Zinhle is really a strong person. I would never pic.twitter.com/Hcg9pf2t92 — Love (@Love_KayM) March 17, 2019