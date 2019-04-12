Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps were not impressed with Minnie Dlamini when she walked on the E! Africa’s Pop Culture Awards on Thursday. Celebrating 15-years on the African continent, E Africa hosted a glitzy awards show to commemorate this achievement in Johannesburg.

Mzansi A-listers in attendance included Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Jessica Nkosi and DJ Zinhle.

However, it was some of the red carpet looks that had Twitter buzzing, specifically Minnie Dlamini's head-to-toe pink look predominantly featuring a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress.

Following the first red carpet pics of the GH Mumm ambassador landing online, tweeps didn't waste anything time to share their thoughts about the entire look.

While some saying that she was a "Marilyn MonNO", others called for Dlamini to fire her stylist.

See all of the reaction below:

#15YearsOfE bonang looking at Minnie on some "what are you wearing" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ynm64U4mth — 🏳️‍🌈Boitshepo makola🌈 (@b_makola) April 11, 2019

I think this is the look that Minnie was going for. Kwavele kwaba 🤦‍♀️ Gert .... #15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/PMlzwXfj8d — Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) April 12, 2019

Minnie



Before Marriage . . . after Marriage pic.twitter.com/yaUA0dveqa — King Bryan 👑 (@_BlackZA) April 12, 2019

Minnie 💔 she should've just worn her wedding dress. https://t.co/7ZJaO7n5BT — Yoli (@Yolanda12000) April 11, 2019

Minnie is crying out for help and we’re not seeing it yuh ha 💀💀💀💀#15YearsOfE pic.twitter.com/zBRd6yqum0 — karlie (@KarlieMomo) April 11, 2019

5. Minenhle Jones:

I HATE THIS LOOK.

She looks like she just flew in from Minnie Mouse’s Tea Party in Disneyland. Nice shoes though. pic.twitter.com/jJpTuZIo8Y — Ray R* Kamolane (@Ray_Kamolane) April 11, 2019

But Minnie.......why do you have turn 50 yrs? I'm heart broken. Fire your stylist Nana. — Leratom (@rabzo83) April 12, 2019