Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps were not impressed with Minnie Dlamini when she walked on the E! Africa’s Pop Culture Awards on Thursday. 

Celebrating 15-years on the African continent, E Africa hosted a glitzy awards show to commemorate this achievement in Johannesburg. 

Mzansi A-listers in attendance included Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Jessica Nkosi and DJ Zinhle. 

However, it was some of the red carpet looks that had Twitter buzzing, specifically Minnie Dlamini's head-to-toe pink look predominantly featuring a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress. 

Following the first red carpet pics of the GH Mumm ambassador landing online, tweeps didn't waste anything time to share their thoughts about the entire look. 

While some saying that she was a "Marilyn MonNO", others called for Dlamini to fire her stylist. 

See all of the reaction below: 