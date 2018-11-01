Lerato Sengadi at the memorial service. Picture: Simpiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

Just two days before hip-hop legend Jabulani Tsambo, also known HHP is set to laid to rest in his hometown Mahikeng, the late rapper's wife Lerato Sengadi has taken the Tsambo family to court. According to eNCA, Sengadi filed an urgent interdict to stop the Tsambo family from proceeding with funeral arrangements.

Sengadi reportedly also wants all goods belonging to the late rapper, including hard drives taken from his studio.

The ‘Go diragalang’ hitmaker passed away on Wednesday, October 24, at his Randpark Ridge home, is scheduled to be buried in Mahikeng on Saturday, November 3.

On Tuesday, October 30, Sowetan reported that the late musician’s family released a statement dismissing suggestions that Lerato is the late rapper's widow.

According to the publication, a family spokesperson said that Lerato was never married to the rapper and claimed: "she walked out on her own accord last year."

As the drama unfolds, tweeps took to the social media, weighing in on the Sengadi's court application.

The matter is set to be heard at the South Gauteng High Court on Friday, November 2, at 10am.