Unathi Nkayi announces collaboration with Prince Kaybee following Kaya 959 exit

It’s been a tough week for media personality Unathi Nkayi, but she is not letting anything take her joy away. Following news that her contract with Kaya 959 had been terminated effective immediately, Unathi took to Instagram to share that she was working with Prince Kaybee on new music.

In the video, Prince Kaybee meets Unathi at her house where they record music together. Unathi is seen singing the lyrics to a new song while Kaybee makes comments about the beat in the background. “Been home for the week making music❤️It’s been magical to say the least. Thank you Prince Kaybee,” said Unathi in the caption.

“Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. “The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi.” The station also said that it would prefer not to be drawn into a debate around the details of what transpired in the interest of both parties.