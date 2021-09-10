Unathi Nkayi calls out JP Smith for surname 'joke'

“Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi has called out JP Smith for saying he would not be mentioning Abongile Nzelenzele’s surname at a film industry engagement. Earlier this week, the Cape Town Mayco Member for Safety and Security got into hot water online after a clip of him went viral where he refused to say Nzelenzele’s surname, who was the MC at the event, because “the vowels were too awkwardly placed”.

He said: “To our MC, Abongile, I’m not even going to try that surname, dude. It has too many vowels, too awkwardly placed. Need to have a nice, short, compact one like me, ”Smith“. It also ensures anonymity...” Smith came under fire on social media for his comments, and the Kaya 959 radio host also lambasted him for his remarks. Taking to Instagram, Nkayi shared an audio clip from her radio show where she taught listeners how to say Gqeberha and captioned the post: “JP SMITH Our names are NOT a joke. And unlike our ancestors, WE WILL MAKE YOU SAY THEM PROPERLY and RESPECTFULLY so.

“Gather your dignity, love yourself and put just a ’lil effort into pronouncing our names…….and to anyone who is NOT BLACK who’s going to come and tell us about how people mispronounce their names too……DON’T I’m not talking to you I’m talking to JP SMITH. HAPPY HERITAGE MONTH SouthAAAAAA🇿🇦 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) Satirical comedian and “uBettina Wethu” star Lesego Tlhabi also shared her thoughts about Smith’s comments on Twitter and said: ”The caucasity. White people do this all the time. It starts in school with our friends and teachers. “And obviously he’s part of the DA, it’s on brand. They keep telling us to hold their beer and outdoing themselves.