Unathi Nkayi joins Star 91.9FM drive time show

Radio station Star 91.9FM has announced that media personality Unathi Nkayi will be joining the station’s star-studded line-up come 1 March. Unathi will join Justin Toerien on the “All Star Drive” from 3pm to 6pm on weekdays from March 1.

The station made the announcement on their Instagram page. “The cat is out of the bag! Yes, @unathi.co will be joining our Star-studded line up come 1 March. Unathi will join @justint_sa on the “All Star Drive” 15:00 to 18:00 Weekdays. So fasten your seatbelts, you’re in for the DRIVE of your life“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star 91.9FM (@star919fm) Unathi said she was looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that she’s never before attempted.

“To be able to speak to my community, from my community, and for my community – priceless! Being able to speak to a multicultural community is also something that I am truly excited about because that’s the heart of radio – the heart of Joburg,” said the singer. Caren du Preez, station manager of Star 91.9FM, said having worked with Unathi in the past, she is honoured to give Unathi this platform. "Listeners will get to hear her in a way they’ve never experienced before; free, liberated, motivated, focused and unlimited,” said du Preez.