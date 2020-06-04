Unathi Nkayi on why she never dated Zola

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Radio and television personality Unathi Nkayi saluted DJ Cleo, record producer and music icon, for being a good friend and helping her launch her musical career. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the award-winning house and kwaito producer shared a throwback video of the old-time favourite jam “Sana Lwami,” by Zola featuring Unathi. In response to the post, the "Idols SA" judge said: “ Waking up to THIS @djcleo1 Thank You so much.” The star went on to explain how she met DJ Cleo over two decades earlier. She said: “So people don’t know we’ve been friends since 1997. We met at Rhodes where you’d frequently come and play. Then it was this song and YFM."

Nkayi also took a moment to thank kwaito legend Bonginkosi "Zola" Dlamini for his immense contribution to her career as a musician.

“As for uBonginkosi... I owe him my music career,” she said.

The Kaya FM presenter also explained why she and Zola never dated, she shared: “People don’t understand how we never dated😝He had a crush on me and I, him, but we were both too shy to do anything. (Well even today I am unable to make the first move and hit on a guy but I digress) I guess that’s what speaks to our chemistry in the song and the video. I love you both deeply."

Fans and industry friends poked fun at the Zola and Unathi crush, while some shared their memories of the classical hit track.

Below are some of the reactions of Instagram.

“Classic!!! The chemistry on the song is serious!!!! Hahaha finally I know I wasn't crazy!!! Be ku na (there was) something something la (here)!!!!” commented Cassper Nyovest.

“That's soooooo cool. This song has so many happy memories 😍, added Minnie Dlamini-Jones.

“The chemistry was clear on this song... Shame nna (I) I thought y’all were dating,” said Nthabi Nyambose.