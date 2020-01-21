Vatiswa Ndara shows Rami Chuene support following 'The Queen' exit









Vatiswa Ndara. Picture: Supplied

Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has come out in support of fellow actress Rami Chuene following her axing from "The Queen". It is alleged that Chuene was let go after tensions between her and the shows producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson. Chuene showed Ndara support last year when she penned an open letter about exploitation in the industry which named Ferguson Films.

The news of her exit from "The Queen" sent shock waves through Mzansi as Gracious Mabuza, who she plays, has been an important part of the show.





Many have called for viewers to boycott "The Queen" and other Ferguson Films productions.





Others added their thoughts regarding the matter which trended for a while and Ndara also shared her opinion too.





The former "Igazi" star tweeted Chuene and said: "Rams (Rami) are we being given a sneak preview of the movie Remains Of Your Acting Career?"





To which Chuene jokingly replied, "I hate you! Now here I am, laying next to the remains of your career."

I hate you! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 now here I am, laying next to the remains of your career. https://t.co/K9PKuA0Spu — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) January 19, 2020







“Dear Nathi Mthethwa, thank you for your call. I trust that you've had time to formulate a response to my letter. It will assist in giving direction on the work to be done as the industry lacks a vision. We look forward to the department of arts & culture's Vision 2020 to be the cornerstone for the decade.”

The actress tweeted:

The current drama between The Fergusons and Chuene also comes after Ndara sent a open letter to Nathi Mthethwa.