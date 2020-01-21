Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has come out in support of fellow actress Rami Chuene following her axing from "The Queen".
It is alleged that Chuene was let go after tensions between her and the shows producers, Connie and Shona Ferguson. Chuene showed Ndara support last year when she penned an open letter about exploitation in the industry which named Ferguson Films.
The news of her exit from "The Queen" sent shock waves through Mzansi as Gracious Mabuza, who she plays, has been an important part of the show.