Veteran radio jock Clarence Ford is the new voice of CapeTalk

Radio icon Clarence Ford has joined Primedia Broadcasting as CapeTalk’s new mid-morning breakfast show host. CapeTalk announced its line-up changes ahead of its 25th birthday on October 14.

Ford replaces Lester Kiewit after the show bid farewell to Refilwe Moloto, who starts a new chapter as a content creator. Ford, who also runs his own online radio station called The Wave, says he might be joining one of Mzansi’s biggest radio stations but The Wave remains his “baby”. He said: “I'm really amped to be joining CapeTalk, I know I can never replace what Lester Kiewit has contributed to this station. I think he is brilliant, I asked the team if we can be gradual in making changes, I would want to blend in with time, it won't be a big shock to the system but I will try to facilitate a lot of what he has done.

“I have my strengths so I will work that into the equation as well. The Wave is still my baby, there is still a lot I have to do there. “The country is not ready for online radio stations, but if you look around the world, you can see people going online and I can tell you that FM is going to be obsolete eventually.” Ford, who has been in radio for 32 years, added: “I’m energised by the challenge, and I hope I can continue the spirit of transformation and influence real change in the radio medium by bringing open discussions that raise uncomfortable topics that people remember long after the show has ended for the day.”

Ford will be behind the mic of the mid-morning show from 9am-12am in October. Kiewit, currently hosting the mid-morning show, will move to the breakfast programme called “Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit”. Ford, who built a reputation for his controversial topics and “langarm” music, said he was ready for the new chapter.

