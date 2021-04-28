Vinolia Mashego’s son Oratile pays a moving tribute to mom one year after her passing

The son of veteran television host and actress Vinolia Mashego paid a moving tribute to his mom, one year after her passing.

The multi-talented personality who was popularly known as V-Mash died in her sleep at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on April 6, 2020, according to the family statement.

Actor and social media sensation Oratile Masedi took to Instagram this week to celebrate and honour the life of his mother, also expressing the pain of losing a parent.

“A bad dream I'm never ever gonna wake up from,” said Masedi.

“No one loved me like you did, no one cared for me like you did, no one sacrificed for me like you did, no one prayed for me like you did, no one protected me like you did, no one shaped me like you did, No one made me happy like you.”

He continued reflecting on some of the best moments he shared with his mom.

“Today, I'm on my knees, looking up and saying thank you for the times we spent here on earth together, for all the times we cried, laughed, jumped, screamed, played, baked, prayed, watched TV, did dishes together.

“If I had to choose another mother again, I'd choose you again and again and again.”

Masedi said he will continue to honour his mother’s legacy, also thanking her for the immense contribution she made in the entertainment space.

“I won't ever stop celebrating your power, courage, talent, strength, drive and determination, what you did for this industry and how you inspired a lot of us. I'm trying my best to pick where you left off and I hope you're proud of me.”

At the time of her death, the 56-year-old star was the host of the show “BhekaMina” on Moja Love, DStv channel 157.

She also had cameo roles in daily drama shows such as “Muvhango” and “Isibaya”.

Mashego was best known for her role as Hilda Letlalo in the SABC1 soap opera Generations and for hosting the 90’s music show “Jam Alley”.

After taking a long break from showbiz, the star joined the Mzansi Magic Music show “PLS Call Me” as a presenter.

She was last year cast in SABC2’s star-studded first Tsonga telenovela “Giyani: Land of Blood”, alongside Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ndivhuwo Mutsila and Candy “Tsa Mandebele” Mokwena.