Vogue UK praises Thuso Mbedu

The publication takes a look at the newcomers who are set to become their favourite new faces to watch over the next few months.

The actress, who is currently in SA due to the coronavirus pandemic, was recognised for her lead role on Academy Award winning director, Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of "The Underground Railroad" on, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime. South African actress Thuso Mbedu has made the list of the eight most sensational faces on the small screen right now by Vogue UK.





Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead, this TV adaptation by "Moonlight" director, Barry Jenkins is set in the pre-civil war era of slavery, the period drama focuses on the story of Cora, a slave attempting to escape a horrific reality.





The series will follow Cora’s journey across 11 one-hour episodes.





According to Vogue UK, the series is guaranteed to be a huge moment for Thuso, who was nominated for an International Emmy in 2017 and 2018 for her portrayal of Winnie in Mzansi Magic drama, "Is’thunzi".





It was originally set for release last year, but it is expected to air on Amazon Prime soon.





Ecstatic about the big recognition, Thuso took to Instagram to share the amazing nod from the magazine.













Taking to social media to share her big news at the time, Thuso said, “My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story ... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now."

Last year, Thuso not only bagged a role on the American series, but she also bagged the lead role, which is a first for a black South African actress.