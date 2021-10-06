Vusi Nova says he misses his bestie Somizi Mhlongo

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova has said that he misses his best friend Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi is currently in Namibia, living his best life, while he mixes work and play. The media personality jetted off to the country last week, to host a number of gigs and have a book signing session.

While he has been posting videos of his time in Namibia, his best friend made it very clear that he missed him. In the video, Somizi, speaking Nama, said: “Namibia, I am here, I love you guys.” Vusi commented on the video saying: “Andisakukhumbuli” (I miss you).

See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) If Vusi was experiencing a case of FOMO, we do not blame him. The duo took the “soft life” to a new level earlier this year, when they went on a “bestiecation“ to Cape Town. From wearing designer outfits, drinking champagne, flying privately, and basking in the sun on a yacht, the pair really did live it up.

Their trip started long before the pair even landed in Cape Town, when they boarded a luxury private jet, where they were served amazing food and champagne. In true over-the-top Somizi style, the star boarded his flight wearing Rich Mnisi, but got off the plane in Louis Vuitton. The pair also checked into the Delaire Graff Estate, a luxury lodge and spa located on the highest crest of Helshoogte Mountain Pass, in Stellonbosch, where room prices start from R13 000 a night.