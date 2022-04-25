WATCH: Adopted son accuses Die Antwoord of child abuse, porn and exploitation

In a damning YouTube video, alternate hip hop group The Antwoord have been accused of allegedly abusing and grooming their adopted children, Tokkie and Meisie. In the video, Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser’s) adopted son, Gabriel "Tokkie" du Preez speaks to former film-maker and secret artist Ben Jay Crossman about his childhood, saying that his parents used him as a slave, abused him, made him play with a sex doll and groomed him to think he was the devil.

He also talks about his younger sister, Meisie who is in Ninja and Yolandi custody. And although she lives in Johannesburg with another family, Tokkie fears for her life. “They were actually just grooming me, using me as a prop, as everything for their clothing, for their merch(dise), for their music videos, they made me promises they didn’t really keep, there is a lot of things actually going on,” said Tokkie. He said they used him to be the face of the group because of the way he looked. Tokkie suffered from a rare skin disease called hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia.

“After I watched the freaky videos a few times and showed it to my mother before she passed away, my mother was like, hey they are actually using you, as a freak, you know. They make the freaky videos because of you,” he said. Later in the conversation, Tokkie reveals how his adopted parents allegedly groomed him to believe he was the devil and taught him to use profanity. Tokkie later ended up stabbing his elder brother in the neck, arm and rib cage during a tussle one night over a speaker. His parents congratulated him for standing up to his brother.

“They congratulated me, they like ‘hey, good job man. I didn’t actually know you going to be a man, like, do this sh**. We didn’t expect you to stab your brother, wow, that’s amazing!’,” said Tokkie. He said his parents rewarded him when he did something wrong or illegal. Tokkie added that Yolandi and Ninja took them to a private clinic to have their blood withdrawn, supposedly for a blood ritual and “Die Antwoord” forced them to undress in front of them when they bought them new clothes. They were punished if they refused.

He also claimed that he was very disturbed when a naked Yolandi once asked him to spend time with her in a room at a party in Vrededorp. He was 13. "Yolandi called me into the room, she was naked and vomiting all over. She was laying with her legs open like the (sex) doll I had in my room. She called me into the room to call Ninja in the lounge," Tokkie said. On his sister Meisie being in their custody, he said: “Why does Ninja want to see my sister naked? She is so small. It is pretty weird, it feels like a pervy vibe to me that Ninja wants to have with my sister. Every time when he phones the family, they ask if my sister is pregnant yet, and that is not going to happen, not on my watch,” he ended.

The YouTube video has been floating around on social media and has left tweeps angered. @united_jedi said: “Always knew they were absolute rubbish people hope they get what they deserve”. @sa_poptart wrote: “I guess Die Antwoord did choose notoriety as the hill they were going to die on. What's surprising is it's taken so long. Today's Die Antwoord story is upsetting and triggering and you shouldn't have to need to read it to have already known. #DieAntwoord”.