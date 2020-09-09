WATCH: AKA shows off his attempt at a 'bayang' in TikTok video

Rapper AKA took to TikTok to show off his “bayang” - the latest in TikTok hair trends. “Not the Bayang” a song by DJ Saucy P has gone viral and is setting the video creating platform on fire - with millions of followers making videos of their “bayangs” to the catchy tune. “Bayangs” are the new “bangs” - a term coined by TikToker @Itsjustnyissa. @itsjustnyissa ##voiceeffects Not The BANYANNNG 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀aye run this upppppp😂 😂❗️❗️❗️ ##comedy ##fyp ##xyzbca ##foryou ♬ original sound - itsjustnyissa The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker straightened out his loose curls to make the video. It seems like the video caught the attention of TikTokers who didn’t spare AKA's feelings when commenting.

One user said that AKA’s hair is better than his music.

Another said he looked like “Shaggy” from the cartoon “Scooby Doo”, while a third user said “that’s for sure dry and damaged..Aw try some Versace shampoo”.

Other’s picked on the recent Clicks controversy saying that AKA is “out here coming out with his Clicks hair”.

AKA has never been afraid to sport a new hairstyle. He’s always keeping it fresh and cool.

In the past we saw the rapper go from his usual black curls to a chunky blonde highlighted look. He also tried out a Versace gold colour.

There was also a time where he grew-out his roots, a style which usually tends to be frowned upon.

During lockdown AKA wore a modern day Jheri curl look.

The wash-and-go hairstyle was AKA’s signature look.

AKA joined TikTok in August and already racked up more than 77.7K likes from just 4 videos and has 52.8K followers.

Take a look at his video: