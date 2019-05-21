AKA. Picture: FACEBOOK/ AKA WORLDWIDE



South African hip hop star AKA hit a fans cellphone out of her hand while she was recording him at an event over the weekend.

The incident happened at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Menlyn, Pretoria where the star was performing.





In the 26-second video posted by Moosa Kaula on Twitter, AKA can be seen standing in the crowd before reaching our and seemingly hitting the phone out of the fans hand. She captioned the video: " So last night AKA was at Ayepyep in Menlyn and he unprovokedly smashed a fans phone while they were dancing and a fan was taking a video".





So last night AKA was at Ayepyep in Menlyn and he unprovokedly smashed a fans phone while they were dancing and a fan was taking a video.



The ghetto 💀 pic.twitter.com/FfcKw3KG7B — #ZonkeEvergreen Carnival City 15.06.19 (@Moosa_Kaula) May 19, 2019

Speaking to TshisaLive , Kaula said, "My friend . is a huge AKA fan ... she managed to get a picture with him ... She was so happy ... I don't think there's anything [she] did to anger him because we were just dancing."





This is not the first time the star has had a run in with destroying property belonging to his fans. In 2016, he threw a fan's cellphone over a balcony.