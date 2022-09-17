WATCH: AKA talks beefs, losses, life and lawsuits in first interview in two years

Rapper AKA sat down for his first full-on interview in two years with the crew from “The Sober Podcast”, where he talked about hot topics like his beefs, growth, the losses in life and lawsuits. In his first-ever podcast interview, which lasted more than two hours, the Super-Mega hip hop artist said a lot has happened in his personal life in the last three years, but it was time for him to “drop the album”, hence appearing on the show.

“It’s time for me to drop the album, I ain’t gonna lie. But seriously, it was music that got me through that time. I was able to triumph in many ways, and I can’t wait for people to hear my new music. “I’m in much better spirits since the last interview I gave. I think I’ve got things figured out, and I am happy. I’m in a good place,” said the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker. During the interview, the rap star, who shares one child with DJ Zinhle, talked about his entry into the music as he unofficially celebrates two decades in music this year.

He said: “I started making beats at 14. I’m 34 now. I’ve been making music for 20 f***ing years. At that time, our goal was to put out a CD. Do you know how f***ing hard it was in the year 2004 as kids in high school to actually record an album, put it out in stores and shoot a music video? “Everyone can do that now, right, but in 2004, it was something that was damn near impossible. We managed to do it.” On the beefs, he revealed that he has never listened to the diss tracks made about him and talked more about his own albums and music videos, which he admits are “f***ing expensive” to make.

“With ’Touch My Blood’, I was free when I wrote this album. Everything was nice. “My money was in my pocket, I had my company, so I was also in a great mental state. Also, I just liked the sonics of it.” “Shooting music videos are f***ing expensive. I’ve always spent more than I was supposed to on my videos, and I always take it out of my own pocket.

“The new one I shot now (Lemons) was around R250K. I must be mad, or I must really believe in my music,” he said. The "Fela In Versace“ hitmaker also revealed that he would soon be dabbling in the cannabis market as he sat during the interview smoking weed. Speaking about his late girlfriend, Nellie Tembe, who died in 2021, he said he met her when she was 18 years old but did not initiate anything. However, a few years later, they hooked up.

“She had such a nice spirit, man, and really made me feel energised. I went all the way to proposing, paying lobola, and I was ready to make that my life. But you know, when I think about it and look at where I am right now, this is my journey. “When it comes to my music, I am always documenting what’s happening in my life, that whole process, and then Covid hit, so I didn’t get to spend much time with her. For the most part, people don’t understand that I also need justice for my family. I also want things to be concluded. “It is a tragedy, but I am a fighter, and I believe in God.”

He also addressed the abuse claims and viral pictures that were afloat at the time of Tembe’s death. “That is one of the moments where you lose your temper and you break sh**, but I didn’t abuse Anele. “Where’s the evidence, guys? All you are seeing is a broken door, and it doesn’t look good on me at all. I take that. It’s not my finest moment,” he said.