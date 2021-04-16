WATCH: AKA’s fiancée Nellie Tembe’s funeral service

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

AKA’s fiancée Anele Nellie Tembe is being laid to rest at the Durban International Conference Centre on Friday, April 16. Tembe died after an incident at the Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town. Police are investigating the matter. Her body arrived in Durban on Wednesday. Due to Covid-19 regulations only 100 people are allowed at the funeral. The funeral is being streamed on YouTube for fans and friends to pay their last respects.

World-renowned actress and singer Nondumiso Tembe broke her silence earlier this week following her younger sister Nellie’s death on Sunday morning.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the former “Generations” actress took to social media to comment for the first time since the news of her sister’s death broke over the weekend and sent shock waves across the country.

Nondumiso shared a snap of her sister planting a kiss on her cheek, with a caption: “My baby. Ngiphelelwe amazwi – words fail me right now.”

The “Avengers” star paid a moving tribute to her young sibling: “We will hold you in our hearts forever. Lala kahle, mbali yethu (Rest well, our beautiful flower) 💔

Nondumiso expressed her gratitude to fans and friends who reached out to the family during this dark period.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has sent kind words of comfort for our family, ngiyathokoza kakhulu ( I’m grateful).