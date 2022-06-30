WATCH: Anele Mdoda rubs shoulders with Beyoncé’s dad

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda recently showed some love to her long-term friend, media personality and author Khaya Dlanga, when she gifted copies of his books to Mathew Knowles. In a recent appreciation post shared on his Instagram, chuffed to bits, Dlanga thanked his bestie for sharing his works with Beyoncé’s father.

“Santa Maria! Get yourself a friend like Anele. She gave my books to Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s dad! Whaaaat?” In the video clip, the host of 947’s “Anele and the Club Breakfast Show” is seen seated in an eatery while presenting two books to Knowles, who promised to read them on one of his forthcoming trips. “Hello, fantastic Khaya Dlanga … remember you said we must give your books to somebody special? I finally found someone special to give your books to. I hope you agree with my choice,” said Mdoda before turning the cellphone camera to Knowles.

“I’m looking forward to reading these and I can’t wait. I have a trip to Rome on Tuesday, so I’ll be on a plane for hours and I would have finished these by the time I get to Rome,” said Knowles, holding up the two books “These Things Really Do Happen To Me” and “To Quote Myself: A Memoir”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) In his 2015 title “To Quote Myself: A Memoir”, Dlanga recounts moving anecdotes about his upbringing in rural Transkei (now renamed Eastern Cape), his decision to study advertising and venturing into the comedy space. He also shares his political views and how he went from being homeless to becoming one of the most influential marketers in South Africa.

Three years after publishing “To Quote Myself: A Memoir” he released “These Things Really Do Happen To Me”, in which Dlanga details a number of entertaining stories, including his lunch with William Shatner and how he fell asleep next to former president Thabo Mbeki. The Eastern Cape-born star made his debut as an author in 2012 with “In My Arrogant Opinion”. With three best-selling books published under his name, Dlanga has become one of Mzansi’s favourite authors.

