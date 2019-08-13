Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Instagram

“The last 25-years have been a journey of highs, of exceptional lows, of spectacular failures, and of great wins,” says media mogul and former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo on her new book. The memoir is set to release in October.

Revealing the cover of her autobiography, titled “Bassie My Journey of Hope”, on her social media, Kumalo says she is ready to share her life story with the world.

On the Facebook video, the former Miss SA said she didn’t want to rush her memoir and "write it too early on in my life".

“I am glad I didn't because I have lived so much more. I lost my parents on this life journey, some of my businesses have failed, and I just wanted my book to be an honest and candid account of my life," she said.

Kumalo also said she dedicated the book to her children and young entrepreneurs.

“I want to inspire the new generation of entrepreneurs, a new generation of world shakers and history makers, young people to be disruptors, to be change agents... it’s a book of hope”, she said.

Industry friends and fans took to different social media platforms to congratulate Kumalo.

"Very well done, Beautiful, so inspiring as always," wrote television producer and businesswoman Carol Bouwer.

"Congrats Bassie!👏 In the words of author Steve Maraboli, "If you are not a hero of your own story, then you're missing the whole point of your humanity." Proud of you!," commented legendary TV host Felicia Suttle.

"You truly are a phenomenal woman, miss Basi. What a privilege it has been to watch you blossom, prosper and move towards your Divine Destiny. The best is yet to come!!! Can't wait!!!," wrote media mogul Doreen Morris.

"Can’t wait to get my hands on a copy.... amazing amazing amazing!!!, commented "Top Billing" presenter Lorna Maseko.

The Soweto-born beauty was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994 and in the same year became the first runner-up in Miss World.

While the reigning Miss South Africa, she started presenting the lifestyle television programme "Top Billing" and later formed a partnership with the show's producer, Patience Stevens.

The company Tswelopele Productions produces some of Mzansi hit lifestyle shows, including "Top Billing", "Top Travel" and "Pasella".