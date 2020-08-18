WATCH: Black Coffee pays a heartfelt tribute to son on his 21st birthday

Although Black Coffee is a world-renowned club DJ and music producer, he is a proud dad first and foremost. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the king of the decks celebrated his son’s, Esona Maphumulo, 21st birthday with a moving tribute. In a three minute video, the muso compiled some of the best moments, with a collage of snaps going as far back as when Esona was still a tot. “My son turns 21 today, Wow where did the time go!!!,” said Black Coffee. He continued expressing his gratitude for his eldest son.

“Thank you for being such an amazing human being, the best Grootman to your siblings, the captain of the team and for being grounded and respectful not just to me and your mother but to everyone.

“I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son and you know I never had a father figure my entire life but I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to figure out this fatherhood thing with you.

“Just in case I don't tell you enough I love you and I'm so proud of you and the man you are becoming. Happy Birthday boy boy or is it man man (had to throw in a Dad joke😂)❤️,” said Coffee.

To which, the youngster responded: “You are by far the corniest and best father 🤣. Thank You for everything, I love you ❤️🙏🏾”

Fans and industry friends including Cathy Guetta, Stogie T, Unathi Nkayi, DJ Tira, Thando Thabebe, Cassper, Shekhinah wished Esona well on his special day.

Below are some of the messages:

“What a gentleman Gama. You’ve both raised an incredible man. Consistent in his grace, manners, respect, love and care. Happy birthday young soul❤️,” said “Idols SA” judge Unathi Nkayi.

“Happy birthday @esonaaaa ❤️21 years old is an important number 🔝enjoy 🎂🎉🍾your father can be proud of you 👏🏽💜,” commented French socialite and actress, Cathy Guetta.

“Happy born day to the young King!!” added hip hop superstar Stogie T.

Black Coffee his son when he was only 23-years-old.

Esona is said to share the same passion for music like his dad.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, at 17, the youngster was already getting paid to spin the decks, seemingly impressed, the doting dad shared at the time: “Proud of Boy boy....he won't be impressed with me posting this but guess who's the Boss 🤓 #proudfather #music #family”