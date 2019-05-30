Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

South African media personality and influencer Bonang Matheba bagged yet another international gong.



"The Being Bonang" star won the Inspiration and Influence Award at Global Social Awards 2019 on Wednesday. The prestigious event was held in Prague, Czech Republic.





The local star was up as going against the likes of Rawaa Beauty (Morocco), Nash Grier (US) Isaack Carew (UK), Sami Sliman (Germany), Jen Selter (US), among other influencers.





Matheba, who was accompanied by her cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe, took to her official social media platforms to share the exciting news. She also thanked the BForce for their support.





"A big thank you to everyone who voted for me. We won last night at the Global @socialawards_ 2019.... 😭🙏🏽🇿🇦💐💕 so fun!! Yay! Yay! Yay! (Images by Kurt Vinion) #ThinkSocial," she wrote.

The BForce flooded her timeline with c ongratulatory messages:

Congrats to LeBonza — Sinathi (@sinathi_mantoko) May 29, 2019

Watch Matheba's big moment:

Global Social Awards (GLOSA) is a unique show and celebration of popular figures from the world of social media.



