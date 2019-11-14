Local presenter Bonang Matheba stopped by "The Breakfast Club" in New York City and talked about her life, the SA entertainment industry and her love life.
Following her attendance at the "E! People's Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, California, the Queen B headed over to New York City where she had an open and honest conversation with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.
In the interview, Matheba talked about her start in the entertainment industry, from her humble beginnings on SABC1 to the businesswoman she is today.