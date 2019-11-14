WATCH: Bonang Matheba makes appearance on 'The Breakfast Club'









Charlamagne Tha God, Bonang Matheba and DJ Envy. Picture: Instagram Local presenter Bonang Matheba stopped by "The Breakfast Club" in New York City and talked about her life, the SA entertainment industry and her love life.

Following her attendance at the "E! People's Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, California, the Queen B headed over to New York City where she had an open and honest conversation with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

In the interview, Matheba talked about her start in the entertainment industry, from her humble beginnings on SABC1 to the businesswoman she is today.





The House of BNG owner also shared how she met Charlamagne in a very funny story of them bumping into each other during the Global Citizen Festival last year.





Furthermore, she spoke about why she is moving to the States and said that many Africans aspire to also make the American dream even when they made it in their home country.





When DJ Envy asked Matheba if she is married she responded with a "no". He followed this up by asking her why she has a ring on her ring finger? The former Metro FM host says it's to "stop nonsense", making it clear she's using it as a barricade to keep men she doesn't take a liking to.





Charlemagne followed this up by asking her if she would date an American man and Queen B proudly says she likes "tall, dark African" men.





The interview ended with her explaining House of BNG MCC to the two American DJs and Charlamagne said that from his perspective House of BNG is viewed in SA like Jay-Z's champagne brand, Ace of Spades, is treated in the USA.





Watch the full video interview below: