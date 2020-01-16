WATCH: Bonang Matheba speaks at Twitter Conference and meets Jack









Bonang Matheba and Jack Dorsey. Picture: Supplied Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, was seen rubbing shoulders with “Queen B” Bonang Matheba in Houston, Texas.

She was invited to speak at #OneTeam 2020 Conference moderated by Twitter’s Head of Social Strategy and Operations, Alphonzo Terrell, along fellow panelists author, Shea Serrano, and actress and media personality, Jameela Jamil.

#OneTeam 2020 is about bringing together powerful voices, who are real, authentic and impactful on Twitter.





“It is such an honour to be in a room with unique and great voices who shape powerful conversations that are important and interesting. This has definitely given me a new perspective on connecting with people all around the world,” says Bonang.

Loving this #OneTeam panel about real talk with some incredible voices from Twitter like @bonang_m @SheaSerrano & @jameelajamil moderated by our own dapper and debonair @Phonz (also not lost on me that it’s all people of color on stage 💪🏽 cc: @leslysimmons ) pic.twitter.com/HczWLsZ1vO — God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) January 14, 2020

Bonang has won numerous international awards for her online influence including the recent E-Entertainment People’s Choice Awards for African Influencer of the Year.





Her phenomenal reach via Twitter, including media traction, includes an enviable following of 3.8 million followers.



