Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, was seen rubbing shoulders with “Queen B” Bonang Matheba in Houston, Texas. 

She was invited to speak at #OneTeam 2020 Conference moderated by Twitter’s  Head of Social Strategy and Operations, Alphonzo Terrell, along fellow panelists author, Shea Serrano, and actress and media personality, Jameela Jamil.

#OneTeam 2020 is about bringing together powerful voices, who are real, authentic and impactful on Twitter.

“It is such an honour to be in a room with unique and great voices who shape powerful conversations that are important and interesting. This has definitely given me a new perspective on connecting with people all around the world,”  says Bonang.

.let’s move to Mars. 🪐💫☄️💥

Bonang has won numerous international awards for her online influence including the recent E-Entertainment People’s Choice Awards for African Influencer of the Year. 

Her phenomenal reach via Twitter, including media traction, includes an enviable following of 3.8 million followers.

Last year, Dorsey indicated he will return to Africa mid-2020 saying “Africa will define the future”.