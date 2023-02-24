WATCH: Cape Town comedians’ funny consolation for fans who can’t afford Backstreet Boys tickets

Backstreet Boys fans were delighted when Big Concerts announced the “DNA World Tour” coming to South Africa this week. While everyone seemed in high spirits over the announcement, some were left gutted by the ticket price for the first-ever Backstreet Boys visit to SA.

Despite Discovery members getting first dibs on ticket purchases on Wednesday, and the two shows being sold out, Big Concerts announced two added extra days of shows for Cape Town and Pretoria. Ticket prices range from R785 (wheelchairs) to R2 840. To console those who can’t make it to the actual show, Cape Town comedians Yaaseen Barnes, Simon Orgill and Kenwyn Davids posted a throwback music video they made in 2019 while on set for their talk show, “The Talk [email protected] Show”.

The trio, dressed in white shirts and jeans, performed their unscripted and raw free-style music video while on a break from filming their show. Davids says the video was random and unprepared but it was too cool not to share. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaaseen Barnes (@ya_a_seen_him) Fans loved the Bekstreet Boys video on “I want it that way”. jasongoliath wrote: “😂😂😂 no one is wys!!!”

carishmabasday wrote: “Would pay money to watch this show!” og_weedwitch wrote: “When bra turns around looking like He's about to be frisked, it took me way back to the boy band days 🔥🔥😂❤️🙌.” sadiaely wrote: “I wasn’t ready! Where can we buy tickets for this show? I feel like laughing till my tummy hurts!”

Davids adds: “The video was created in 2019, while we were doing the Talk [email protected] show. Nobody knows how it came about, It was just something that was decided (on the spot), we did it, just because we can. “It was unplanned, we are just all natural boy band guys, who released our inner Brian, Nick, and Howie, but Yaaseen is Kevin, because he is tall.” Davids said this was the ideal time to share the video of the “Hou Jou Bek Street Boys” as they called it.

“It just felt right with the Backstreet Boys coming to SA. Just to remind people that we have our very own Backstreet Boys here with amazing hair and coordinated uncoordinated dance moves. Yaaseen Barnes, Simon Orgill and Kenwyn Davids. Picture: Supplied “We absolutely love that people still love the video and the content that we have put out. It was a very great time in our lives that we were able to share, and provide some positive energy to the public,” he said. Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music for 29 years, making them one of pop’s most influential performers.