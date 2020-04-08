WATCH: Cassper becomes TikTok 'pastor' and won't take part in 'd-print' challenge

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



The award-winning rapper is certainly known for being deep on social media and always speaking his mind but this week he has introduced us to the comedian within him.

The "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker has been uploading daily videos onto his TikTok account and in his latest, he has gone from rapper to pastor. Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has been showing Mzansi that he has a funny side and people are loving it.





In the video Cassper imitates Ghanaian evangelist, Dag Heward-Mills whose teaching on how to avoid unnecessary calls went viral last year. In the video the pastor says "Sometimes it better not to delete their names from your phone, you have to rather change the names. You change the name to "don't answer 1, don't answer 1'".





Cassper imitated the pastor and threw in some amampiano dance moves at the end of the video which has just over 400 000 views already.





He also posted the video on his Instagram and said: "This is some great advice. Hahahahaha. I'm getting so good at this. Enjoying Tik Tok soooo much. Make sure you follow me on Tik Tok".





Watch below:





"First of all I'd just like to say that I saw the weirdest thing on social media, there is a challenge now called the d*ck print challenge. First of all I think ya'll are losing ya'll minds. I am not participating gents," he said while laughing.





View video below:

Later the rapper decided to let his TikTik followers know that he will not be taking part in Twitter latest trend where men upload pictures of the print of their private parts.